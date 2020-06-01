Mãe comemora formatura da filha com síndrome de Down com série de fotos

Criadora do projeto
The Doll Collections , a fotógrafa americana Stephanie Mullowney registra fotos de crianças especiais. Dessa vez, ela voltou a lente para sua família ao fotografar a formatura do jardim da infância da sua filha.
A mãe é fotógrafa profissional e tem um projeto que registra momentos de crianças especiais.
Para o portal
PopSugar , a mãe afirma que Hannah, que tem síndrome de Down , trabalhou muito para chegar ao momento da foto. "Ela superou tudo, desde defeitos cardíacos graves que supostamente acabariam com sua vida aos 3 anos de idade. Ela melhorou suas habilidades motoras, de fala, a timidez", afirma Stephanie.
Ver essa foto no Instagram
Ok guys, if you weren't planning on crying today DO NOT look through these pics! Many of you have followed us since the beginning. You know our story and have followed our journey from around the LITERAL world. That being said, you all know how important these pictures of my precious girl are because you know how far she's come to be able to wear this cap and gown. When I lived in Maui, HI my doctor gave me the option to abort Hannah Grace based on my 'measuring small' bc of the POSSIBILITY of her having Down Syndrome (I refused all testing and gave that woman a resounding NO!). THEN her dad chose not to accept her #trisomy21 diagnosis at birth and he left on day 5 of her tiny life. And sadly there are many doctors around the world who are trying to 'screen out' Down Syndrome and scare parents into thinking that an extra chromosome is a death sentence but boy do they have it all WRONG! Guess what? God says she's PERFECT. God says she IS WORTHY of LIFE, LOVE, and JOY. Jesus says she is PRECIOUS in His sight. She has overcome so much in her life, and when she walks the stage next month to graduate (yes she gets to have a ceremony now!), I am going to ball like a baby [again] and continue to cheer her on in EVERYTHING she does. I will NEVER limit her and will support all she wishes to do in life. She is so determined (and sassy, lol!) Please help me congratulate my Amazing Hannah Grace for such a HUGE accomplishment! Go ahead, tell me which is your favorite if you can lol! #DONTLIMITME #PROVETHEMWRONG #ACTUALLYICAN #LIFEISBETTERWITHYOU #KINDY #CLASSOF2020 To see more Dolls be sure to follow the Dolls here on FB, and hit the 'see first' button (under the 'following' tab) www.paperdollsphotography.com #ClassOf2020 #InstaGood #NashvillePhotographer #DestinationPhotographer#FineArtPhotographer #KindergartenGraduation #Quarantine #Covid19 #KidsOfInstagram #NashvilleStrong #MusicCity #HendersonvillePhotographer #GallatinPhotographer #DownSyndrome #LuckyForYou #LifeIsBetterWithYou #InstaKids #NashvilleModel #ProudMama #Graduation #JesusLovesMe #FearfullyAndWonderfullyMade
Uma publicação compartilhada por
Stephanie Mullowney (@thedollcollections) em 21 de Mai, 2020 às 7:05 PDT
Apesar de ouvir calada que a filha não sobreviveria muitos anos ou não conquistaria nada, a fotógrafa sempre confiou na força de Hannah. Ela nunca
deixou de acreditar na filha.
O ensaio animado foi recheado por felicidade. "Em algumas dessas fotos, ela pulava para cima e para baixo gritando: 'Eu consegui!' E sim, ela com certeza conseguiu!", afirma Stephanie.
A mãe considera a filha uma vencedora. "Eu vou comemorar cada marco que ela superar, porque é um grande negócio em nosso mundo", afirma a mãe.
Ok guys, if you weren't planning on crying today DO NOT look through these pics! Many of you have followed us since the beginning. You know our story and have followed our journey from around the LITERAL world. That being said, you all know how important these pictures of my precious girl are because you know how far she's come to be able to wear this cap and gown. When I lived in Maui, HI my doctor gave me the option to abort Hannah Grace based on my 'measuring small' bc of the POSSIBILITY of her having Down Syndrome (I refused all testing and gave that woman a resounding NO!). THEN her dad chose not to accept her #trisomy21 diagnosis at birth and he left on day 5 of her tiny life. And sadly there are many doctors around the world who are trying to 'screen out' Down Syndrome and scare parents into thinking that an extra chromosome is a death sentence but boy do they have it all WRONG! Guess what? God says she's PERFECT. God says she IS WORTHY of LIFE, LOVE, and JOY. Jesus says she is PRECIOUS in His sight. She has overcome so much in her life, and when she walks the stage next month to graduate (yes she gets to have a ceremony now!), I am going to ball like a baby [again] and continue to cheer her on in EVERYTHING she does. I will NEVER limit her and will support all she wishes to do in life. She is so determined (and sassy, lol!) Please help me congratulate my Amazing Hannah Grace for such a HUGE accomplishment! Go ahead, tell me which is your favorite if you can lol! #DONTLIMITME #PROVETHEMWRONG #ACTUALLYICAN #LIFEISBETTERWITHYOU #KINDY #CLASSOF2020 To see more Dolls be sure to follow the Dolls here on FB, and hit the 'see first' button (under the 'following' tab) www.paperdollsphotography.com #ClassOf2020 #InstaGood #NashvillePhotographer #DestinationPhotographer#FineArtPhotographer #KindergartenGraduation #Quarantine #Covid19 #KidsOfInstagram #NashvilleStrong #MusicCity #HendersonvillePhotographer #GallatinPhotographer #DownSyndrome #LuckyForYou #LifeIsBetterWithYou #InstaKids #NashvilleModel #ProudMama #Graduation #JesusLovesMe #FearfullyAndWonderfullyMade
